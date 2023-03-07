PSNI condemns threats against families of police officers

Police officers in the North have condemned threats against their families issued by a splinter dissident republican group.

The PSNI informed police officers of the threat from Arm na Poblachta (ANP), a small paramilitary outfit, mainly based in Derry, that broke away from the New IRA in the city around 2017.

The ANP issued a statement to the Irish News warning that relatives of police officers are now being treated as “legitimate targets”. The threat comes on the back of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, while off duty, in Omagh two weeks ago.

The PSNI has blamed that attack on the New IRA, with various reports suggesting the strong involvement of a criminal gang, comprising members from a Protestant background, including one elderly man with loyalist connections.

Security sources told the Irish Examiner last week they expected the New IRA and ANP “to stage more attacks” in the run-up to the Easter commemorations.

In a statement, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) condemned the threat to officers and their families by the dissident republican group.

“The deplorable threat issued by dissident republican thugs to police families marks an escalation in their pathetic rhetoric," PFNI chair, Liam Kelly, said.

They are without purpose, other than to kill and maim officers and now, it seems, their families. They are trying hard to find relevance when they are being shunned.

Mr Kelly said families of police officers make “big sacrifices” so their loved ones can perform their duty.

“We must work together to rid Northern Ireland of the scourge of paramilitarism and gangsterism, and I would appeal for an all-out community effort to do just that,” he said.

Up until the attempted murder of DCI Caldwell, ANP had been more active, security sources have said.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said the force was taking the threat “seriously” and had reminded all officers and staff of their personal safety and security both on- and off-duty.

“This is a sickening attempt to terrorise our officers and staff," he said.