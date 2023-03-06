Man pleads not guilty to murder of West Cork-born wife by reason of insanity

A man accused of murdering his West Cork-born wife Valerie French Kilroy has pleaded not guilty to murder by reason of insanity.
Ms French Kilroy, a mother of three and an occupational therapist, was 41 when she was killed at her home in Mayo.
James Kilroy, aged 48, of Kilbree Lower, Westport, Co Mayo, is accused of murdering his wife on a date unknown between June 13 and June 14, 2019, at the same address.
A jury of 10 men and two women has been appointed for the Central Criminal Court trial.
Mr Kilroy appeared in court for the indictment to be read, to enter his plea, and for the jury's appointment.
Evidence is to be heard in the trial from Tuesday at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
The trial is expected to last until March 31.
Family and friends for both the victim and the accused attended court.