Man, 20s, in critical condition in hospital following Dublin assault

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised following a serious assault in the early hours of this morning.
Shortly after 1.30am, emergency services personnel responded to a report of a man being seriously injured during an incident involving a number of males on Anne Street South in the city.
The man was taken by ambulance to St James's Hospital but he has since been transferred to Beaumot Hospital, where his current condition is described as critical but stable.
The scene of the incident is currently preserved pending a forensic examination.
Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
In particular, they wish to speak with anyone who may have video footage from the Anne Street South area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.