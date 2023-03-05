'Ye are a f***ing disgrace arresting homeless people', drunk Tipperary man told garda

Children were visibly frightened during the lunchtime incident in Cork, court heard
In another incident, accused resisted arrest and attempted to headbutt and kick gardaí, court told

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A homeless man verbally abused a garda for “arresting homeless people” and shouted so much at the officer that he frightened children who were in the area at the time.

Thomas Cawley, 33, of Cork Simon Community, has a long list of previous conviction and was before Cork District Court again for similar matters only days ago.

Now, Judge Olann Kelleher has imposed a total sentence of eight months on the accused. He admitted resisting Gardaí Gheorghe Rosu, Kian O’Sullivan and John Greene.

Sergeant John Kelleher said of Cawley: “He was aggressive and tried to headbutt Garda Rosu twice and attempted to kick Garda O’Sullivan. He was placed in handcuffs and attempted to kick Garda O’Sullivan. He called them f***ing c***s.

At the Bridewell, he repeatedly headbutted the cell door of the van and told Garda O’Sullivan: “When you open the door I’m going to kick you in the f***ing face.” 

On being escorted into the station, he attempted to kick Garda Greene. That incident occurred on January 28.

On January 20, Garda Ross Broekhuizen encountered Thomas Cawley when the accused was intoxicated and threatening. “Ye are a f***ing disgrace arresting homeless people,” Cawley shouted during the lunchtime incident.

Sgt John Kelleher said a lot of members of the public were passing by at the time. “Children were visibly frightened,” Sgt Kelleher said.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused, who is originally from Thurles, Co Tipperary, ended up homeless in Cork City. However, he said there were reports now to the effect that the accused was motivated to address his difficulties and was doing so.

