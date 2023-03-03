Corkman convicted of harassing former partner by threatening to publish intimate images online

A young woman who broke up with her partner was harassed by him with repeated threats that he would circulate intimate images of her online.

The 33-year-old man has confessed to harassment of his ex-partner. His solicitor, Carmel Best, said: “These events arise out of a very bad break-up. He took the ending of the relationship with his girlfriend extremely badly.

“He is deeply upset at the hurt he caused. He did not engage in any victim blaming or anything like that. The probation report put him at very low risk of re-offending. He has made every effort to stay away from her.”

Judge Olann Kelleher expressed concern that the same man had been prosecuted for breaching a safety order by putting the young woman in fear on another occasion.

Ms Best said the young man had been given the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act for that breach under the Domestic Violence Act and that it all occurred around the same time as the harassment. Parties to cases under the Domestic Violence Act cannot be identified in coverage of their cases.

“He did voluntarily hand over all his phones and the images to the gardaí,” Ms Best submitted. Judge Kelleher said the accused did so “when he was caught”.

Ms Best said: “It is completely out of character.” Judge Kelleher said:

These are very serious charges. This man has harassed her with videos, trying to blackmail her. He did co-operate once he was caught.

"I will give him a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.”

The harassment by phone occurred between November 21, 2020, and January 1, 2021. On Christmas Eve 2020 she attended her local garda station to complain of harassment. They had been in a relationship for some years which ended late in 2020.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “She received a large number of messages through social media which caused her distress and were harassing in nature.

“She said he had a number of intimate photographs and a video which he threatened to circulate online. Gardaí went to his home to retrieve electronic devices.

“On return home he voluntarily handed over a number of mobile phones. He then brought gardaí to a location near his home when he pointed out another mobile phone he discarded on his way home when he knew gardaí were at his home.

“He made admissions to having further SIM cards which he used when contacting the injured party and he also admitted to disposing of these SIM cards which he used when contacting the injured party. He also admitted deleting pictures and videos.

“When she made the decision to end the relationship for good, the defendant threatened to release intimate photographs and a video of the complainant.”