Drugs worth €370,000 seized by gardaí in Glasnevin

Drugs worth around €370,000 has been seized by gardaí in Glasnevin, Dublin.

Gardaí searching a house in St Teresa's Place discovered the haul yesterday evening which consisted of cannabis worth approximately €203,000, MDMA worth €100,000, and ketamine worth €32,000.

€12,000 worth of Methoxyamphetamine and €13,000 worth of cannabis resin were also seized, along with a small variety of other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.