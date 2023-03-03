Drugs worth €370,000 seized by gardaí in Glasnevin

The haul consisted of approximately €203,000 worth of cannabis, €100,000 worth of MDMA and €32,000 worth of ketamine
Drugs worth €370,000 seized by gardaí in Glasnevin

Gardaí searching a house in St Teresa's Place discovered the haul yesterday evening which consisted of approximately €203,000 worth of cannabis, €100,000 worth of MDMA and €32,000 worth of ketamine.

Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 13:25
Sally Gorman

Drugs worth around €370,000 has been seized by gardaí in Glasnevin, Dublin.

Gardaí searching a house in St Teresa's Place discovered the haul yesterday evening which consisted of cannabis worth approximately €203,000, MDMA worth €100,000, and ketamine worth €32,000.

€12,000 worth of Methoxyamphetamine and €13,000 worth of cannabis resin were also seized, along with a small variety of other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is ongoing.

Read More

Serious assaults and violence against gardaí rise sharply

More in this section

Eddie Og O Reilly FILE3 'Delusional' ex-GAA star convicted of 'disturbing' assault on journalist, 75, in Four Courts
Chef settles action against five-star Shelbourne Hotel after matter is compromised Chef settles action against five-star Shelbourne Hotel after matter is compromised
Cork woman Margaret Buttimer jailed for abusing Ukrainian refugees at Bandon hotel Cork woman Margaret Buttimer jailed for abusing Ukrainian refugees at Bandon hotel
<p>Ronald Gill (pictured) had challenged an initial decision by local inspectors that he move on his approximately 80 Aberdeen Angus cattle, claiming the timeframe was unreasonable and the original decision was unwarranted. Picture: Denis Boyle</p>

Cork farmer given less than three weeks to sell 80 animals left in 'chronic neglect'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd