'Go on, arrest me, you f***ing prick', Corkman told garda at drink-driving checkpoint

A garda working alone after midnight had to call for back-up when he stopped a driver for suspected drink-driving as he ended up being “obstructed, threatened, assaulted and injured” by a passenger in the car.

The passenger pleaded guilty to a series of charges arising out of the incident, including assault causing harm to the garda on the night.

Now at Cork District Court, 47-year-old Leslie Kepple, of Iona Green, Mayfield, Cork, has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said Garda Tadhg O’Brien was on duty after midnight on August 9, 2021, at East Cliff Road, Glanmire, garda checkpoint. The woman driving was being arrested for suspected drink-driving.

Passenger Leslie Kepple was informed that he would have to walk home or get a taxi as he was intoxicated and could not drive.

“He began to speak loudly and was swearing angrily. He told the garda he was “a right f***ing prick” who thought he was “a great man altogether”. Numerous members of the public were present.

“When told that he would be arrested if he continued, he said: “Go on, arrest me, you f***ing prick.

“Mr Kepple clenched his fists and clenched his teeth, exposing them and suddenly burst forward… He lunged forward and struck the garda with the heel of his hand in a fist to the left had side of his chest and grabbed him and pushed him.

“Garda O’Brien stumbled backwards from the impact. Garda O'Brien drew his baton and struck him on his left thigh, shouting at him to get back.

“Both ended up on the ground. Mr Kepple attempted to grab the guard by the throat with his left hand as he lay on his side on the ground and he dug his nails into the guard’s arms,” Sgt Lyons said.

In a statement from the garda, he said: “Mr Kepple grabbed me by the collar and was pushing my neck upwards with his knuckles.”

It was only with the assistance of garda colleagues that the defendant was arrested.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “It is a bad case, no doubt about it. We’re all aware of matters in the public domain about members of An Garda Síochána.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “And the report is not good [to the extent that] he is saying someone spiked his drink. He has not taken responsibility for what has happened at all. He is suggesting it is not his fault.”

Mr Buttimer said: “He fully accepts responsibility for everything, for the assault on the garda. He says he was so intoxicated he has very little recollection of it. Ultimately, it is his own responsibility.

“He was senseless from alcohol and sought to intervene unlawfully in the lawful activities of the gardaí. He pleaded guilty and he has communicated his heartfelt remorse to Garda O’Brien.

“I can truly tell you he is remorseful. He has an acute understanding of what the guards have to do. He went way across the bounds. He caused embarrassment for himself and his family.

“He is a working man. In reality, I would suggest he has a very, very good track record from over the years. He has gone through his life as a productive individual,” Mr Buttimer said, asking for a non-custodial sentence.

Judge Kelleher said: “The guard was in a public place on his own. He gets obstructed, threatened, assaulted, injured.

The court would be failing in its duty if it did not take this into account.

The judge imposed an overall sentence of six months and set a cash bail of €500 in the event of an appeal of the prison term.