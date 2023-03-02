Man accused of throwing snake at woman in her Cork home

Alleged incident at about 9pm on February 28 resulted in the defendant being prosecuted for a breach of the safety order
Man accused of throwing snake at woman in her Cork home

Charge states accused breached a safety order, putting his partner in fear by acting aggressively, threatening to harm himself and throwing a snake on to her. Picture: Larry Cummins 

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A snake was thrown on to a woman in her home in Cork, it was alleged during a private hearing of Cork District Court.

The case was held in-camera as it involved an alleged breach of the Domestic Violence Act.

Garda John Kerins arrested a 32-year-old man and brought him before the court.

Garda Kerins said: “It is alleged that he threw a snake at the applicant, putting her in fear.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher responded: “A snake?” And the garda confirmed it was alleged a snake was thrown at the young woman.

There is a safety order in place when the defendant is required not to put her in fear.

The alleged incident at about 9pm on February 28 resulted in the defendant being prosecuted for a breach of the safety order.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid. 

“He is out of work due to mental health issue,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case for a fortnight at Cork District Court to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis.

The charge states he breached the safety order, putting his partner in fear by acting aggressively, threatening to harm himself and throwing a snake on to her.

More in this section

Judges entitled to depart from personal injury guideline valuations, Supreme Court hears Judges entitled to depart from personal injury guideline valuations, Supreme Court hears
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Girl who claims she was bitten by dog at local authority house sues county council
Coleraine shooting Two further arrests over shooting of detective in Northern Ireland
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>David Lawlor from Navan, Martin O Toole, Claremorris, Co Mayo, Paul Beirne, Boyle, Co Roscommon, and Patrick Sweeney, Ramelton, Co Donegal, who are accused of involvement in an alleged violent incident in Falsk, Strokestown, Roscommon in December 2018. Picture: Collins Courts</p>

Security guard tells Roscommon eviction trial he is '100% sure' he recognised voice of  attacker

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd