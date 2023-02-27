Bruna Fonseca murder case delayed due to unavailability of interpreter

No Portuguese interpreter was available on Monday for the case against the 29-year-old man accused of murdering young Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca in Cork on New Year’s Day, so the case had to be adjourned until March 1.
The accused man appeared by video link from Cork prison at Cork District Court. It emerged that no interpreter was available to translate the matter.
Miller Pacheco is charged with the murder of Bruna Fonseca (28) at Liberty Street, Cork on January 1 contrary to Common Law.
Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Wednesday when it is anticipated that an interpreter will be present.
The late Ms Fonseca was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais province, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and was a qualified librarian, who had come to Cork in September and had been working as a contract cleaner at the Mercy University Hospital.
The late Ms Fonseca’s remains were taken to her home city of Formiga in the state of Minas Gerais, northwest of Rio de Janiero, and her funeral took place there on January 16 before mourners led by her father, Tadeu José Fonseca, and mother, Marina dos Reis Palhares Fonseca.