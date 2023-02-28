Limerick man facing trial for attempted murder pleads guilty to setting house on fire

A Limerick man facing trial for the attempted murder of a woman has pleaded guilty to charges of causing serious harm to her and setting fire to the house where the attack was carried out.

Christopher Stokes, aged 39, of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick, pleaded guilty to those two charges and a third count at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today (February 28).

A jury of seven women and five men was sworn in on Monday to hear the case which was due to commence today. It followed the arraignment of Stokes on February 27 where he pleaded not guilty to the single count of attempting to murder Simone Lee, 43, on or about May 11 2021 at Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, in Limerick.

Three charges

Today, as the trial was about to commence, Mr Justice Michael McGrath was told that the accused could be arraigned now on three other charges.

He admitted causing serious harm to Simone Lee on May 11, 2021, at the house in Garryowen.

He also pleaded guilty to arson, where he intentionally or recklessly caused damage by fire to the same house on the same date.

In addition to these two counts, Stokes also pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to Timothy Fehin on the same date in the same place.

Evidence

So far, no facts have been outlined as to the background of the crimes. One of the detectives who investigated the case will outline this evidence at the sentencing hearing which will take place before Mr Justice McGrath on March 1.

One of the jurors sworn in on Monday did not turn up at the Central Criminal Court today for what had been scheduled to be the trial for attempted murder. Following the plea of guilty by Christopher Stokes to the other charges, Mr Justice McGrath thanked the eleven jurors and discharged them.

The judge had told them on Monday that the attempted murder trial would have gone on until March 15.