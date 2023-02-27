'Please get rid of the video': Gardaí release texts in sextortion awareness campaign

Text messages released by An Garda Síochána today have highlighted “sextortion”, a form of cyber extortion which involves a threat or blackmail of having intimate information, images or clips shared without consent.

The messages which formed part of the evidence in a case that was brought before the courts in 2021 show the man saying: “Last night was great. I keep looking at the video.”

The woman pleads with the man several times to delete the intimate video to which he responds: “No way it’s mine. Maybe I’ll sell it. Ha. Ha.”

The man went on to blackmail the woman for sex, saying it was a “small price to pay” to stop him from sending the video to family and friends.

Following this, the woman said: “I did what you asked. Please get rid of the video,” to which he responded: “4 more times. Then I’ll get rid of it”.

The man was convicted of committing sextortion of a woman aged in her 30s.

The messages were released as part of a campaign to highlight sextortion which can occur during a relationship or when a relationship has broken down as well as when sharing intimate images with another person online.

Prosecutions

The Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 also known as “Coco’s Law” was enacted in February 2021 and to date, An Garda Síochána has commenced 72 prosecutions related to 49 investigations.

Some case examples that have been finalised before the courts include a male being prosecuted and sentenced to 12 months.

This followed a woman reporting an intimate image of her being captured on a hidden camera in the shower and being circulated without consent in April 2021.

There were 471 incidents of blackmail or extortion including intimate material reported between 2019 and the end of January 2022.

The majority (82%) of these involved male victims with almost 30% of victims being aged between 18 and 24.

Hotline.ie, the Irish national centre responsible for combatting illegal content online, received 688 reports concerning Intimate Image Abuse (IIA) in 2022.

There has been a 93% successful removal rate by Hotline.ie, and the removal of intimate images takes up to three days.

'No shame'

Detective Superintendent Ian Lackey from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

Detective Superintendent Ian Lackey of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau said there are victims of sextortion that may not realise the severity of what they are experiencing or that it can be subject to prosecution.

"We want people to know that it does not matter what age, gender, background, qualification, profession or personal circumstances you are in – this can happen to anyone. There is no shame or embarrassment to be associated with sextortion.

"We have no doubt whatsoever that there are victims experiencing this in silence, who must feel stressed or alone not knowing where to turn, but we are here to help and support,” he said.

An Garda Síochána advises victims to block all communication with the person, never pay and to save evidence by taking screenshots as well as collecting links to where the information is being shared online.

When dealing with people online, Gardaí have published warning signs such as profiles not being consistent with what you see or hear, someone expressing strong emotions almost immediately and suggesting you get nude or sexual in a video call.

They may also say their webcam is not working and instead send a nude photo which they claim is of them.

Victims are advised to report it to any garda station as well as through Hotline.ie so they can process a content removal request.