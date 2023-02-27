Corkman acquitted of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter 

A 33-year-old man accused of four counts of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter was found not guilty by a jury after more than five hours of deliberations.

The accused clutched a cross on a chain that was around his neck from the moment the jury returned to deliver their verdicts at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. He only released his grip on the cross when the fourth not guilty verdict was delivered.

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said in his closing speech to the jury: “She told you what happened in her parents’ bedroom. She told you how the incidents started two months after her 11th birthday.

“She leaned across to get something from a bedroom table. He used that as a pretext to say she hurt his penis. The prosecution says that was done to lure her into a sexual act.

“The abuse starts like this and gets worse. The prosecution says he did it a few times over a couple of months in the summer of 2018.”

Mr Sheehan suggested to the jury that much was made of the complainant telling lies but he said that her evidence of wearing her onesie backwards to keep the accused from touching her private parts was not something one would make up.

Defence senior counsel Jane Hyland asked the jury to consider the evidence of the complainant being someone who told lies.

“Her mother was asked to complete a form about (complainant’s name) and she stated that (complainant) very often or very frequently does not tell the truth — she very often or frequently lies so as not to have to do something or to get things.

"In the witness box (complainant’s) mother tried to move away from that but the form was filled out six months before she made the allegation at the age of 13 or 14.”

She wanted the defendant out of the house, Ms Hyland said, and added that it was a house where there had been arguments.

(The defendant) said from the outset to gardaí that he did not do this. He didn’t say, ‘No comment’, he said from the beginning, ‘I did not do that’.

“She (complainant) leaves in the morning, hugs him and says, ‘I love you, dad’. Next thing was a social worker calling him saying she (complainant) had to leave or else he had to leave. He left.

“These are all matters that should cause you to have a doubt,” Ms Hyland said, adding that they should only convict if they were satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt.

The five women and seven men found him not guilty on all counts.

Judge Boyle thanked the jury and said: “It is very difficult for you to come from your everyday life into the very intense arena of a court trial.”