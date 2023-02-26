Man arrested following aggravated burglary at Tralee home

He was armed with knives and threatened the people living in the house.
File photo

Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 09:41
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at a Tralee house.

At 1.45am this morning, a man entered the home on Chapel Street.

No injuries were reported but damage was caused to the property.

The man fled the scene and Gardaí located him a short distance away.

A number of items taken during the robbery were recovered.

He was arrested and is now being detained at Tralee garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

