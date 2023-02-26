Man arrested following aggravated burglary at Tralee home

A man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at a Tralee house.
At 1.45am this morning, a man entered the home on Chapel Street.
He was armed with knives and threatened the people living in the house.
No injuries were reported but damage was caused to the property.
The man fled the scene and Gardaí located him a short distance away.
A number of items taken during the robbery were recovered.
He was arrested and is now being detained at Tralee garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.