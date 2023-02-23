Sentencing of Corkman tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' further delayed

The court heard that the psychiatric report sought by the defence barrister was not on file for the case
Sentencing of Corkman tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' further delayed

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until June 14 for the psychiatric report and indicated that the case would be dealt with on that date. File picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 13:12

A psychiatric report is still being prepared on a 45-year-old man from Monkstown in Cork who was tracked down by “a vigilante paedophile-hunting group”.

The case against Tim Bowen was listed for sentencing on Thursday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until June 14 for the psychiatric report and indicated that the case would be dealt with on that date.

The background to the case is that Tim Bowen attempted to contact a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and the vigilante group made recordings of him which they posted online and they alerted gardaí.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan arrested Tim Bowen, 45, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, County Cork, and charged him with two counts.

The first charge stated that between July 4 and July 26, 2019, he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge stated that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown on July 26, 2019, he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Bowen later pleaded guilty to both counts.

Prosecution barrister, Dermot Sheehan BL said on Thursday that the psychiatric report sought by defence barrister Sinead Behan was not on file for the case.

Ms Behan BL said that Bowen had begun the Safer Lives programme and completed five one-hour long sessions each month with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Nicholas Banks, who felt he was engaging well with the programme.

Read More

Sentencing adjourned for man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' 

More in this section

Three appear in Bantry court on drugs charges after seizure of substances worth €645k Three appear in Bantry court on drugs charges after seizure of substances worth €645k
Three arrested and €645k of drugs seized following searches in Cork Three arrested and €645k of drugs seized following searches in Cork
Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe released without charge Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe released without charge
#Courtssexual abusePlace: CorkPerson: Tim Bowen
<p>Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

Three men arrested in connection with attempted murder of PSNI officer

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd