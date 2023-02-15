Sentencing adjourned for man tracked down by 'vigilante paedophile-hunting group' 

A 45-year-old man from Co Cork who was tracked down by “a vigilante paedophile-hunting group” had sentencing in his case adjourned until February 23.

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed a defence application for a longer adjournment, stating that the case was too serious.

The background to the case is that Tim Bowen attempted to contact a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual exploitation and the vigilante group made recordings of him which they posted online and they alerted gardaí.

Detective Sergeant Gary Duggan arrested Bowen, with an address at Cottage View, Monkstown, Co Cork, and charged him with two counts.

The first charge stated that between July 4 and July 26, 2019, he did attempt to communicate with a child by way of communication technology for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of that child.

The second charge stated that at Costa Coffee in Bishopstown, Cork, on July 26, 2019, he did attempt to intentionally meet the child for the purpose of doing something that constituted sexual exploitation of the child, namely sexual assault.

Bowen later pleaded guilty to both counts.

Counselling sessions

Dermot Sheehan, prosecuting, said the DPP opposed an application by Sinead Behan, defending, to have Bowen’s sentencing adjourned until April to allow him to undertake more counselling sessions.

Ms Behan told Judge Helen Boyle that Bowen had begun the Safer Life programme and completed five one-hour sessions each month with clinical psychologist Nicholas Banks, who felt he was engaging well with the programme.

Ms Behan said that she believed it would be of benefit if her client was allowed to continue with further sessions as part of the 26-session programme and she suggested adjourning the matter until April.

Mr Sheehan applied to have the matter dealt with next week. Judge Boyle granted the application and adjourned the matter until February 23, remanding Bowen on continuing bail to appear again on that date.