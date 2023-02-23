Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe released without charge

The former GAA player arrested yesterday as part of a fraud investigation has been released without charge.
He was released this morning.
He is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment.
It is understood the individual was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 which allows for a suspect to be held for up to 24 hours.
The arrest followed claims by a range of people that they had been approached by the former player seeking money - including a report of up to €250,000 was given by one person.