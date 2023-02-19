Man hooded and shot four times in attack by masked gang

A man had a hood placed over his head and was shot four times in an attack by a masked gang in Coleraine.

Police have condemned the incident, in which the victim was left with serious leg injuries, as a “human rights abuse” and said they are investigating a number of lines of inquiry.

In a separate incident in Co Down, a man sustained serious injuries in an attack by masked men who also fired shots through the front door of a house.

Police in Coleraine, Co Derry, have made an appeal for information following the shooting on Saturday night.

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Police received a report on Saturday evening that three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a property in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

“A hooded item was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle.

“He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was then shot four times, with serious injuries being caused to his left knee and ankle and right calf.

“The suspects then fled the scene.

“The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm for help.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of inquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal.

“Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.”

Meanwhile, detectives are also appealing for information about an incident in Newtownards on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported at around 10.45pm, shots were fired through the front door of a property in The Meadows area of Newtownards.

“A number of masked males entered the property and assaulted the male occupant who, as a result, sustained serious injuries.

“The males then made off from the scene.

“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man.

“Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Police can be contacted with information on either attack on 101.