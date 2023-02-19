Judge likens man who stole ornamental tiger to 'Tasmanian devil' causing chaos

A sentencing judge compared a man to a Tasmanian devil causing chaos all over Cork - including one incident when he was caught walking through the city centre with an ornamental tiger under his arm.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a total sentence of 22 months on 47-year-old Gerry Foley – just two months short of the maximum possible total that can be imposed at district court level.

Foley pleaded guilty to committing crimes during 13 different incidents where each incident involved a number of offences.

Foley spoke up by video link from Cork prison when it became clear that the various consecutive sentences added up to 22 months.

“Your honour, suspend a bit of the sentence. I don’t think you are being fair to me at all. I think you are prejudiced against my family,” Foley said.

Judge Colm Roberts said the sentences were merited given the very large number of offences and the trouble caused to the injured parties.

Noting that he was only allowed two months as an overall discount for pleading guilty and sparing the state the time, expense and inconvenience of prosecuting contested cases.

Foley said as the hearing ended, “Thanks for the two months – I will be back before you again.” Foley who had been living at Grenville Place, Cork, among other addresses, carried out a litany of offences, many of them shoplifting.

All of them occurred during 2022.

In June 6 at Irwin’s pharmacy on Shandon Street he was caught shoplifting.

Four days later at South Douglas Road Foley was trespassing on grounds of a private property.

On June 13 he carried out a burglary and interfered with a car at Melbourne Road, Cork.

On June 18 he walked out of Homesense on Grand Parade with a tiger statue valued at €229 and walked along Grand Parade with it until he was caught.

He was caught shoplifting on July 4 at JD sports St Patrick’s Street.

On July 11 at Ovens, he interfered with a car outside a house.

On July 18 he was shoplifting at Tesco, Wilton, and the All Care late night pharmacy.

On August 16 he stole a car at Coach Street. It was later found at Ballinhassig. Gardaí searched the area and Gerry Foley was found nearby in a tent.

The catalogue of offending continued on August 25 when he was drunk and a danger at Grenville Place.

On September 7 he stole €80 worth of clothing at Dunnes in Bishopstown.

Before the sentence was imposed and Foley made his comments to the judge, he had said during the hearing, “I am ever so sorry. If I wasn’t taking alcohol it is plain and simple, I wouldn’t have committed these crimes. I’m sorry for everything I have done. I have never been given any treatment. I never had counselling. Alcohol and taking drugs was my counselling. I am sorry for being before the court like many times before.”

Judge Roberts said, “He is like a Tasmanian devil flying around causing chaos around the place.”