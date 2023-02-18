Families 'should get legal aid at inquests of their loved ones'

Among the new reports recommendations are the following:
• There should be “a structured and formalised process for implementing jury and coroner recommendations following an inquest should be introduced, similar to English and Welsh ‘Prevention of Future Death Reports’".
• The report also calls for a central database for all recommendations made at inquests.
• Bereaved families who wish to have legal representatives in an inquest into their loved ones’ deaths should also be provided with legal aid, the report recommends.
• At present, the service is not centralised and each coroner is independent: The report calls for the introduction of a chief coroner’s office, along with a deputy coroner, to spearhead the service.
• The committee also recommends “a ‘Central Coroner Service’ be established as a new statutory agency, to uphold the fundamental principles of the Coroner’s Service and assist with administrative and organisational duties. An inspectorate should also be appointed to monitor consistency in practice.”