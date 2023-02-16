Limerick man charged with assaulting Cork man to apply to High Court for bail

Evidence previously heard that injured party required surgery to have his lip reattached.
Limerick man charged with assaulting Cork man to apply to High Court for bail

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to the accused as he is deemed a 'danger to himself and other people in the community'.

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

 A Limerick man charged with assaulting a man on Princes Street in Cork in the early hours of the morning of January 29 is planning to apply for bail at the High Court.

Liam Keane of 4 The Hurdles, Huntsfield, Dooradoyle, Limerick, was refused bail at Cork District Court after his arrest.

He has been remanded in custody since.

Now at Cork District Court, where Liam Keane applied by video link from prison, his solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the accused was bringing an application for bail to the High Court.

Judge Colm Roberts told the accused that he would be obliged to turn up in court in person on the next occasion if granted bail by the High Court.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, the case was adjourned until March 2.

Evidence was heard previously that the injured party required surgery to have his lip reattached after sustaining a deep, three-centimetre long laceration.

Objection to bail

Garda Ross Broekhuisen objected to bail being granted to the accused who is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Princes Street, Cork, in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 29.

Garda Broekhuisen said: “It is alleged that on January 29 at around 3 am on Princes Street, the injured party sustained a deep laceration to his upper lip — three centimetres in length. The injured party made a statement of complaint. He attended Cork University Hospital and had to have surgery to have his lip re-connected.

“I believe he (Liam Keane) is a danger to himself and other people in the community,” Garda Broekhuisen said.

Solicitor Donal Dalysaid on the last occasion: “He is obviously innocent until and unless he is proven guilty. He did not try to flee the scene, he did not resist arrest or anything like that. And he was interrogated and he gave his side of the story.” 

Garda Broekhuisen replied: “He said he could not remember.”

More in this section

Cruise ship captain told court company takes self-harm threats 'very seriously' Cruise ship captain told court company takes self-harm threats 'very seriously'
Shot fired from homemade gun during Garda search of Cork home Shot fired from homemade gun during Garda search of Cork home
Criminal Courts of Justice Burglar beaten with golf club by homeowner as he tried to escape out of window jailed
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. File Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Man arrested in connection with Tralee burglary

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.224 s