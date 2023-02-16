Gardaí seize cocaine during raids of properties linked to Dundon McCarthy crime gang

Gardaí have recovered a large amount of suspected cocaine during planned raids on properties in the stronghold of the Dundon McCarthy crime gang who, it is feared, have enlisted the assistance of British gang members to sell drugs out of Limerick.

Dozens of armed gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit, as well as the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, swarmed on a number of properties in the Hyde Rd and Ballinacurra Weston areas on Wednesday morning, it has emerged.