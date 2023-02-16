Gardaí seize cocaine during raids of properties linked to Dundon McCarthy crime gang

Dozens of armed gardaí uncovered suspected cocaine and a cocaine press machine during the raids on the southside of Limerick City.
The Garda Armed Support Unit swarmed on a number of properties in Limerick. File Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 17:03
David Raleigh

Gardaí have recovered a large amount of suspected cocaine during planned raids on properties in the stronghold of the Dundon McCarthy crime gang who, it is feared, have enlisted the assistance of British gang members to sell drugs out of Limerick.

Dozens of armed gardaí attached to the Armed Support Unit, as well as the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, swarmed on a number of properties in the Hyde Rd and Ballinacurra Weston areas on Wednesday morning, it has emerged.

As well as the large drugs haul, gardaí also recovered a cocaine press machine during the raids on the southside of Limerick City.

The Dundon McCarthy gang once reigned as the most feared criminal network in Ireland until the emergence of Dublin’s Kinahan crime group.

Many senior members of the Dundon mob were put behind bars and are serving life terms for a number of different murders.

A number of former members and associates of the gang gave evidence against the leaders of the gang, which in turn led to Gardaí breaking up the Dundon network.

Video footage of a large contingent of armed and masked gardaí carrying out Wednesday’s raids in Limerick was widely shared across social media platforms.

Kinahan distribution hub bust hits leaders now 'living in the shadows'

'Our arms are empty, hearts are broken': Couple settles action over death of newborn
EU court rules Irish authorities wrong to refuse claim for social welfare by Romanian woman
Four charged after discovery of major drugs-mixing facility in Dublin
<p>The Canada Goose jackets seized during this morning's operation. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter</p>

Over €100k frozen in bank account, Canada Goose Jackets and Rolexes seized in CAB raids

