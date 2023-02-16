Man charged as gardaí investigate incident of endangerment at anti-immigration protest

A man has been charged after gardaí launched an investigation into an incident of endangerment at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin on Wednesday.
The march was being held by groups opposed to refugee accommodation in the East Wall and Sheriff Street area of the city.
During the protest at Seville Place, protesters had gathered across a busy intersection and a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.
Investigations are ongoing.