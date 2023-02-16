Man charged as gardaí investigate incident of endangerment at anti-immigration protest

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning
Man charged as gardaí investigate incident of endangerment at anti-immigration protest

Investigations are ongoing. File picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 09:45
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been charged after gardaí launched an investigation into an incident of endangerment at an anti-immigration protest in Dublin on Wednesday.

The march was being held by groups opposed to refugee accommodation in the East Wall and Sheriff Street area of the city.

During the protest at Seville Place, protesters had gathered across a busy intersection and a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Pizza Hut stock Burglar asked householder: 'Did you order pizza?'
'Shut up you clown', drunk Corkman man told arresting garda 'Shut up you clown', drunk Corkman man told arresting garda
Garda inscription on a police jacket from Ireland Drunk man spat at gardaí in disturbance at Cork City store
Man charged as gardaí investigate incident of endangerment at anti-immigration protest

Man, 30s, arrested after another man injured at anti-immigration protest in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.222 s