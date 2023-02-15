Man shot in knees and feet in Belfast

Police have condemned the incident as a “stark violation” of the human rights of the victim.
Police have appealed for information following a shooting in west Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 09:48
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been shot in both legs in Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 34-year-old victim sustained wounds to both knees and feet when he was shot in an area close to a memorial garden in Divismore Way at around 8.10pm.

It was previously reported that the man also suffered gunshot wounds to his elbows but this is not the case.

They said it is believed that two perpetrators were involved and they made off down a nearby alley in the direction of Divismore Crescent.

On Tuesday evening a PSNI spokesperson appealed for information.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch,” they said.

“The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

“There is no justification for this type of violence.

“Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.” People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins condemned the “paramilitary style shooting”.

He said: “Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation.

“They have nothing to offer west Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

