Entertainment industry figure accused of sexual assault of child

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 16:31
Tom Tuite

An entertainment industry figure is to stand trial accused of defilement of a child aged under 17 more than a decade ago.

The man, in his 30s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged.

There was no objection to bail when he appeared before Judge John Brennan at Dublin District Court in the afternoon.

He said reporting restrictions applied.

The accused faces three charges of engaging in oral sex with a child, who was under 17 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006, at two unknown locations in Dublin and one in the city centre, on dates in 2010 and early 2011.

A Garda detective attached to a protective services unit gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. The accused, represented in court by counsel, made “no reply” to the charges.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial on indictment.

This means the case will be sent forward to the Circuit Court.

The DPP also directed he could be sent forward for sentencing on a signed plea, should that arise.

Judge Brennan remanded him on bail in his bond €500 to appear again in March to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

He also set a condition that there must no contact with the complainant.

The accused did not have to address the court during the brief hearing and is yet to enter a plea. There was no legal aid application.

After signing his bail bond, he walked from the Criminal Courts of Justice about an hour and a half later.

#CourtsPlace: Dublin
