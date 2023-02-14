Eight million illegal cigarettes worth €6.3m seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Milo, made the discovery yesterday in a consignment described as 'food stuff'
Eight million illegal cigarettes worth €6.3m seized at Dublin Port

Revenue officers seized approximately 8 million cigarettes at Dublin Port yesterday. 

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 14:20
Sally Gorman

Eight million illegal cigarettes with a retail value of more than €6m have been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Milo, made the discovery on Monday in a consignment described as 'food stuff' which originated in Poland.

It had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer via Rotterdam.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded 'Lambert & Butler' have an estimated retail value of €6.32m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €4.95m.

Revenue’s detector dog Milo.
Revenue’s detector dog Milo.

Investigation into the seizure are ongoing.

Revenue have called on businesses and members of the public who any information regarding smuggling, to contact them in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.

Read More

Witness appeal after 'substantial sum of cash' stolen from house in Tipperary

More in this section

Inquest into Death of 3 Year Old Estlin Wall State to oppose bid for early restoration of licence for man whose careless driving caused death of Estlin Wall
Garda stock Witness appeal after 'substantial sum of cash' stolen from house in Tipperary
Declan Haughney Court Man who allegedly brought dead uncle's body to claim pension remanded in custody
<p>Barrister for Mercy University Hospital Hannah Cahill BL argued it would be 'extremely onerous' to search for all the documents requested by the plaintiff. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork hospital ordered to furnish documents to patient who is suing it over ransomware attack

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.234 s