Eight million illegal cigarettes worth €6.3m seized at Dublin Port

Eight million illegal cigarettes with a retail value of more than €6m have been seized at Dublin Port.
Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Milo, made the discovery on Monday in a consignment described as 'food stuff' which originated in Poland.
It had arrived in an unaccompanied trailer via Rotterdam.
The smuggled cigarettes, branded 'Lambert & Butler' have an estimated retail value of €6.32m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €4.95m.
Investigation into the seizure are ongoing.
Revenue have called on businesses and members of the public who any information regarding smuggling, to contact them in confidence on the free phone number 1800 295 295.