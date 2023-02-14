Witness appeal after 'substantial sum of cash' stolen from house in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a substantial sum of cash was stolen from a house in Ardfinnan, Co Tipperary.
The burglary occurred on Saturday, February 11, 2023 and so far, no arrests have been made. Investigations are currently underway.
Gardaí are calling on anyone who may who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Castle View area between 8pm that evening and 12.30am on Sunday to contact them.
Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.