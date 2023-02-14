Man was shouting 'come out and fight me like a man' outside house

Gardaí arrived at the scene of a disturbance outside a house in Cork city and found a man shouting at somebody inside: “I don’t give a fuck about the guards, fuck the guards, come out and fight me like a man.”

Martin Barry, aged 46, formerly of Harbour Row, Cobh, and now living Carrignara Road, Ballincollig, County Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to being drunk and a danger, and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on June 22, 2022, on Rutland Square, White Street, Cork.

“Martin Barry was outside the house with a woman. He was shouting in the window of the house at people inside, demanding that they come out.

“He threatened that he would smash their faces.

“Gardaí intervened but he continued shouting in threatening language.

“Gardaí observed that there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath. He was unsteady on his feet and he was drinking a can of beer.

“He continued to be abusive after his arrest and he had to be restrained on the ground,” Sgt. Lyons said.

In a more recent incident – on Thursday February 9 this year – he was drunk and a danger to himself or others at Anglesea Street, Cork.

Previous convictions

Sgt Lyons said the accused had 77 previous convictions including 23 counts for being drunk and a danger, and 21 for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Michael Quinlan said the accused managed to get clear of alcohol after a lot of difficulties with it.

“He was sober but unfortunately he relapsed.

“On June 22 last year, he got a call from a friend that she was being detained in her apartment. He only went to help but he was intoxicated and over-reacted,” Mr Quinlan said.

Judge King asked: “What are you doing about the drink?” Martin Barry replied: “I am trying to stay off it.”

Judge King said the important thing was that the accused got off drink or otherwise he would be coming back before the courts repeatedly.

Judge King adjourned the case for two months for a probation report. The accused said he wanted to get into Arbour House.