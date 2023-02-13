Man in critical condition after serious assault in Dublin

Man in critical condition after serious assault in Dublin

A garda crime scene - file. Picture:Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 13:37
David Kent

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Dublin overnight.

A laneway off Parnell Street was sealed off by officers on Monday morning to investigate the incident, which gardaí believe to have taken place between 4am and 5am.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Beaumont Hospital. His current condition is described by gardaí as critical.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The scene where the incident happened is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Read More

Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody

More in this section

Enoch Burke again physically removed from High Court by gardaí Enoch Burke again physically removed from High Court by gardaí
Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody
€75k worth of drugs seized in Co Galway €75k worth of drugs seized in Co Galway
Four Courts, Dublin

Girl who sued over alleged delay in hearing loss diagnosis settles action for €135k 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.248 s