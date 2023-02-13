Man in critical condition after serious assault in Dublin

A man has been left in a critical condition in hospital after a serious assault in Dublin overnight.
A laneway off Parnell Street was sealed off by officers on Monday morning to investigate the incident, which gardaí believe to have taken place between 4am and 5am.
A man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to Beaumont Hospital. His current condition is described by gardaí as critical.
A Garda spokesperson said: "The scene where the incident happened is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
"Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them.
"Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."