Footballer turned shoplifter asks for jail 'for chance to dry out'

Judge describes offences as 'scourge' of shopkeepers
The accused was once a talented soccer player but had alcohol-related difficulties. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A once talented soccer player ended up drinking so heavily that he wanted to be jailed to have any chance of drying out and the judge said his shoplifting offences were "the scourge" of shopkeepers and putting some of them out of business.

Daniel O’Donovan, of Mount Nebo Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, spoke up about needing to be jailed, as his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, was addressing the court on his behalf, “to get my head together, your honour”.

He faced sentencing for crimes including shoplifting offences — crimes that the judge described as a scourge for shopkeepers.

Mr Buttimer said at Cork District Court: “He wants to go into custody to clear the decks. He is 37 years old. He does have an extensive record — a longstanding record.

“The pattern of offences is generally minor offences. Then he detoxes in prison, he comes out healthy and well.

“He was an extremely talented footballer. He got trials with soccer clubs in the UK. But he had alcohol-related difficulties. When he is caught (for offences) he puts his hands up.” 

Judge Colm Roberts said: “I would not agree with the view that the offences are minor.

If you were to talk to shopkeepers in Cork, it is not minor, it is a scourge and it is putting them out of business.

Daniel O’Donovan spoke up again in court, saying: “I agree with you myself your honour. I agree totally.”

Judge Roberts imposed an overall sentence of 11 months, with the last five suspended.

He has 23 previous convictions for theft, eight for burglary, and one for robbery.

On August 13, 2021, he was seen acting suspiciously in Golden Discs on St Patrick’s Street where he put a box containing headphones inside his shorts, causing him to have difficulty walking out of the shop with the €150 item.

On June 10, 2022, he stole a €40 jersey at JD Sports on St Patrick’s Street. CCTV showed him putting the jersey inside his shorts.

On August 3, 2022, he stole a €119 coffee machine from Dunnes Stores in Ballincollig.

He stole a Liverpool jersey valued €90 at JD Sports again on October 4, 2022.

He was also involved in public order incidents in Cork city, including one as recently as February 5 this year when he threatened to kill gardaí.

