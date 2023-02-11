Woman fined after disturbance on Cork city bus

A public order incident on a bus in Cork caused so much concern for the driver that he had to stop the bus and call gardaí to the scene.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined details of the case at Cork District Court where one woman pleaded guilty to her part in the disturbance.

Donna Carroll of Shancastle Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to being threatening and abusive, and being drunk and a source of danger to herself or others.

Gardaí arrived at the scene at 11.15pm on September 17, 2021, after receiving the call for help.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said: “The bus driver who had pulled over on MacCurtain Street hailed gardaí as a public order incident was taking place on the bus.

“Donna Carroll, who was part of a group, was asked to leave the bus by the driver and gardaí.

“Ms Carroll initially refused, then exited the bus before becoming highly abusive to gardaí while doing so.

“She told gardaí to f*** off on numerous occasions while shouting in Garda O’Brien’s face and also referred to gardaí as pricks.

“Numerous members of the public were present at the time. Ms Carroll appeared to be highly intoxicated. She was screaming loudly and aggressively on the footpath at the top of her voice.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the 29-year-old from Dublin was in Cork for a short period and was going through a difficult period in her life at the time.

The solicitor said the defendant was upset because her friend had her phone stolen from her and they believed that the person who stole it was on the other side of the street. “They believed at the time that the guards should go after the person with the phone as opposed to talking to them,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “If you want the assistance of members of An Garda Síochána it is much wiser not to call them names like prick and not to tell them to fuck off. That does not engender getting consideration.”

The judge fined her €250 for the threatening behaviour and took the drunkenness into consideration.