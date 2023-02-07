Garda tells murder trial about trying to perform CPR on Garda Colm Horkan

A garda has told a murder trial how she tried to perform CPR on her colleague Garda Colm Horkan after he was shot several times with his own gun.

Garda Helen Gillen recounted how she saw two men “grappling” before one stumbled backwards and she witnessed a man fire several shots into Gda Horkan as he lay on the ground.

The garda said she and colleague Aidan Fallon were initially unaware that the man who had been shot was their colleague. She became emotional as she relayed how it was only when Gda Fallon went to attend to the man and pulled him over that they realised it was Gda Horkan who had been shot.

Stephen Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co. Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan (49) knowing or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in accordance with his duty at Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, on June 17, 2020. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Garda Gillen's testimony

Garda Gillen told prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC she was on duty on the night of June 17, 2020, when a call was received about a bike being driven dangerously in the Knockroe estate in Castlerea.

She said she and her colleague Garda Fallon went to the estate but everything appeared quiet and they left a short time later. As they travelled past the junction of Main Street and Patrick Street, Gda Gillen said she noticed two people on Main Street who appeared to be “grappling” with each other in a doorway.

The two men were “holding on to each other” and moving as the garda car passed by, she said, so they couldn’t see their faces and there was a car parked in just beyond where this was happening.

Garda Gillen said they slowed down and then stopped the car and she heard what she thought was a number of shots. “I realised it possibly was gunshots so I got on to control and made an urgent call to Castlerea.” Garda Fallon manoeuvred the car to block the road and as she looked back the garda said she could see a man “stagger back”.

She said the man “stumbled back like he was tripping” and then fell down. The garda said she couldn’t see the man’s head and his back was to her. Another man then came over walking “with purpose” and “shot the person on the ground a number of times”.

“I don’t know how many times he shot but I realised he couldn’t shoot anymore because there wasn’t anything left in the gun,” she said. Her colleague, Garda Fallon said: "He’s killed a man, He’s killed a man”.

“Then I got out of the car. Aidan was shouting at me to come back but I walked up the road. I was wearing my stab vest and utility belt.” In response to a question from Mr Delaney, the garda said she wasn’t armed but did have pepper spray and handcuffs.

She continued:

As I was walking up, I remember this man looking up and I remember hearing something being thrown. I realised afterwards that that was the gun being thrown away.

Garda Gillen said the man was waving his arms and saying something, but she couldn’t recall what he had said.

She said the man was “bouncing from foot to foot” but calmed down as they approached. “I was telling him to get down on the ground”. The garda said the man got down on the ground but then got back up again.

She said Gda Fallon then “pulled over the man” and “that’s when Aidan had said it was Colm that was shot” and noticed the empty holster on the left side of his trousers. “Aidan said: ‘You shot him, you shot him. You killed a garda’."

She said the man then said no, it was his [Garda Horkan’s] gun and he added “with all that’s going on in the world with the police”. Gda Gillen said she then asked the man what his name was and he said Stephen Silver.

She said she could see the gun at the front passenger wheel of the car and it was extended out as if there was no cartridges in it. She said she cautioned Mr Silver and put handcuffs on him before going to attend to Gda Horkan.

She said she thought she could feel a slight pulse and commenced CPR while they waited for back-up to arrive. Garda Gillen said she carried out compressions and requested that a defibrillator be brought down. The garda said she continued doing CPR until assistance arrived.

James Coyne's testimony

In his evidence to the jury earlier on Tuesday, eyewitness James Coyne, who was with Mr Silver on the night Gda Horkan was killed, told the Central Criminal court that he tried to keep the accused away from gardaí and wanted to "avoid trouble” and “protect the guards”.

Mr Coyne told prosecution counsel James Dwyer SC that Stephen Silver came to his home in Knockroe on the afternoon of June 17, 2020. He said he hadn’t seen Mr Silver in a long time but they got talking and the accused asked Mr Coyne to go with him to his bike shop in Foxford where Mr Silver gave him a motorcycle.

Mr Coyne said the pair travelled to Foxford in Mr Silver’s van, stopping on the way at Castlerea Garda Station. He said the accused went into the garda station but was “only in there a second”. “I stayed in the van. I don’t know what he said. He just went in, came out didn’t say much about it. Then we went down to Foxford.”

Mr Coyne said the pair then went to Mr Silver’s garage in Foxford where he tried out a 750cc Ninja motorbike. “He said ‘you’re a natural, you can have it,” Mr Coyne told prosecuting counsel. “I thought it was a bit mad. They’re the best bikes in the world.” Mr Coyne said he had the logbook signed that night.

The pair then went back to his house in Castlerea with the bike in the back of the van where they took the bike out and “took turns” on it in the estate. “I was just excited about getting a 750 Ninja,” he said. “I did the drive just up the road and back. I wanted to get the feel of the bike that was given to me.

Stephen Silver (pictured) a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co. Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan. File picture: Michael McCormack/PA

“Stephen did a burnout, I wouldn’t try that at all. He had the experience but I wouldn’t have the experience to do it. It's risky. He nearly came off it himself,” he told Mr Dwyer. The pair then put the bike away and walked towards town to get some food.

Mr Coyne said on the way Mr Silver wanted to go by the garda station, but he wanted to go a different route because he didn’t want Mr Silver to go into the station again. “I decided to go the new road to avoid trouble,” he told prosecuting counsel.

“I was trying to save the guards. I had a feeling if we went by the garda station again he was going to go in again. I was trying to protect the guards.” The pair walked up the new road past the church and, Mr Coyne said, as they were standing at Delaney’s Corner a car pulled up with a guard he recognised in the driver seat.

The passenger window was down and the accused said something in the window. Mr Coyne said he couldn’t hear exactly what Mr Silver said because his head was in the window but the garda then got out of the car.

“He said hello to me then and he said to Stephen 'you’re under arrest'." The witness said the incident then “turned into a fight” between Stephen Silver and the guard. He said the next thing he remembered was the guard “going down” and his wallet falling out of his pocket.

The garda and Mr Silver were at the front window of the premises and he was at the side door, Mr Coyne said. “There was no shelter and the gun was going off. I thought I heard four or five shots. I thought I saw smoke but I didn’t know if it was bangers or what.”

Asked by Mr Dwyer if he intervened, Mr Coyne said: “I told gardaí I tried to push Stephen off the garda but I’m not sure. I just stood there. Stupid. He could have killed me.” He said he then went home going back the same way he came.

Paul McGarry's testimony

The trial also heard evidence from local resident Paul McGarry who told of the moment he heard “two bangs” that sounded “like gunshots” on the night the garda was killed. Mr McGarry further recounted hearing shouting and commotion and heard a man shout “come out ye c**ts”.

Mr McGarry, who lives in the Knockroe estate, told the trial that on the evening of June 17, 2020, he heard a van come into the estate at “high speed” before pulling in at Mr Coyne’s house.

He went out to see what was going on and noticed there was “a lot of shouting and commotion”. Mr McGarry said he heard someone shout: “Come out ye c**ts”.

Mr McGarry said his wife rang the gardaí and a few minutes later a motorbike started revving loudly before doing a loop of the estate. He said the bike returned back to Mr Coyne’s house and a second man took the bike out and did the same lap.

He said the bike then came back and did a burnout outside the house. There were no lights on the bike and no helmets being worn and at one stage one of the men took their hands off the handlebars while the bike was travelling at speed.

The two men then put the motorbike away and left the estate. Mr McGarry said he recognised James Coyne as one of the two men. A few minutes later an unmarked Hyundai garda car drove in and around the estate before turning left and travelling in the same direction as the two men had gone.

Mr McGarry said a few minutes later he and his wife were talking about what happened when he heard “two cracks, two bangs”. “I said to my wife that sounds like gunshots.” He said he looked at the sky to see if there were any fireworks going off but couldn’t see anything.

It has been accepted that Garda Colm Horkan (pictured) tragically died as a result of being shot a number of times. File picture

“We opened the window and heard a few more bangs,” Mr McGarry added. He said a few minutes later he saw James Coyne walking home by himself.

Under cross-examination, Mr McGarry agreed with defence counsel Dominic McGinn that he had previously described the behaviour of the two men as “very odd” and “not normal”.

At the opening of the trial, Mr McGinn told the jury that there was no issue with the cause of death in this case, as it was accepted that Gda Horkan tragically died as a result of being shot a number of times.

Mr McGinn said that the accused’s responsibility is accepted, as Mr Silver admitted shooting and killing Gda Horkan. “The main issue is Mr Silver’s state of mind at the time,” said Mr McGinn.

The trial continues on Wednesday before Ms Justice Tara Burns and the jury of seven men and five women.