Six dogs receiving medical treatment following Garda operation

Six dogs are receiving medical treatment in the care of the ISPCA following a joint-agency search operation in Sligo targetting those who own, use and breed dangerous breeds of dogs.
Gardaí said "multiple" animal health and welfare notices had to be issued by the ISPCA as a German Malamute, four American Staffordshire Terriers and one mixed-breed dog were seized by officers during searches of 14 premises.
"A number of detections were made in relation to the Control of Dogs Act and non-compliance of regulations under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015," a spokesperson said.
Investigations are ongoing.