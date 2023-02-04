Six dogs receiving medical treatment following Garda operation

Multiple animal health and welfare notices were issued by the ISPCA
Six dogs receiving medical treatment following Garda operation

Pic supplied by gardaí. Six dogs, including a German Shepherd Malamute, four American Staffordshire Terriers and a mixed-breed dog were seized following a number of searches in Sligo

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 19:14
Sally Gorman

Six dogs are receiving medical treatment in the care of the ISPCA following a joint-agency search operation in Sligo targetting those who own, use and breed dangerous breeds of dogs.

Gardaí said "multiple" animal health and welfare notices had to be issued by the ISPCA as a German Malamute, four American Staffordshire Terriers and one mixed-breed dog were seized by officers during searches of 14 premises. 

"A number of detections were made in relation to the Control of Dogs Act and non-compliance of regulations under the Microchipping of Dogs Regulations, 2015," a spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Drone activity impacts flights for a second day at Dublin Airport

More in this section

Man, 30s, arrested following €700k cocaine seizure in Dublin Man, 30s, arrested following €700k cocaine seizure in Dublin
Gardaí stop car travelling wrong way up one-way street —and find €7k of cannabis in boot Gardaí stop car travelling wrong way up one-way street —and find €7k of cannabis in boot
Yorkshire man released from custody to raise €10k for Corkman he assaulted twice Yorkshire man released from custody to raise €10k for Corkman he assaulted twice
<p>Two men have been arrested following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Co Down. (PA)</p>

Two arrested after discovery of cannabis farm in Co Down

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.268 s