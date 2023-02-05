Accused remanded over €12k money laundering charges

A 34-year-old man involved in money laundering over €12,000 through his bank account in Cork was remanded in custody as the judge said the accused was not a teenager committing the crime after having his head turned by a Snapchat conversation.

Detective Garda Cormac Crotty said the fraud was carried out in November 2019 when a metal company in Indiana in the USA was duped into transferring over €12,000 to the accused man’s account.

Marcel Munteanu of TJ Murphy Terrace, Old Waterpark, Carrigaline, County Cork, pleaded guilty to the money laundering charge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court and claimed that he only benefitted personally to the tune of €500.

Det Garda Crotty said Munteanu opened a new Ulster Bank account on St Patrick’s Street, Cork, on September 24, 2019.

Within a few weeks on November 4, €12,351 was transferred out of the company’s account in Indiana. As soon as the money landed in his account, Munteanu withdrew €500.

There followed three electronic transfers of sums of €7,850, €2,400 and €1,380 to three separate accounts and none of the monies were ever recovered.

“He made €500 out of it, he told us. This was part of a larger more sophisticated set-up,” the detective testified.

Computer hacking

He said the chief financial controller’s computer in the Indiana company was hacked and payments due from the company were fraudulently diverted to a number of different accounts. While just over €12,000 was sent to Munteanu’s account, the total loss to the company in the frauds perpetrated at that time amounted to $93,000. The bulk of the money was sent to Singapore.

Munteanu has been living in Ireland for 14 years and worked as a delivery driver. Det Garda Crotty said the married father-of-three did not have trappings of wealth and had no relevant previous convictions.

Defence barrister Brian Leahy said that from very limited resources the accused brought €500 to court as compensation for what he got from the crime. He submitted that a plea of guilty was particularly valuable in a fraud case which often involved complicated proofs.

“He has minor Road Traffic Act convictions, nothing for theft, none for offences of dishonesty. This was a very silly or stupid thing from which he has learned his lesson,” Mr Leahy said.

The barrister urged the judge to impose a non-custodial sentence.

Judge Boyle said that many people coming before the courts for this type of offence were teenagers “whose heads are turned by a Snapchat conversation or something like that.”

Compensation

Mr Leahy said the accused would try to gather more compensation. Prosecution barrister Sinead Behan said the state would be concerned about where this compensation would come from given that the accused’s income was limited to social welfare. Ms Behan asked the judge if the accused would be remanded in custody for an adjourned sentence.

The judge said, “I will remand him in custody. This man is not the teenager whose head is turned. Also, I am not entirely convinced he only got €500 from this. He facilitated the loss of over €12,000.” Judge Boyle remanded him in custody for sentencing on February 10.

The accused pleaded guilty to money laundering on November 5 and 6, 2019 through his account at Ulster Bank, 88 St Patrick’s Street, Cork, where he used the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €12,351.