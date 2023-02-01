Man, 20s, arrested as vehicles seized in Kildare

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 19:13
Rebecca Laffan

A man in his late 20s has been arrested in Athy today as part of the ongoing Operation Thor investigation into burglaries in the Mid-Leinster area.

"Detective Gardaí from Kildare intercepted a vehicle they believed was carrying stolen property in the Athy area at approximately 10.50am this morning," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

A caravan was seized by Gardaí which was suspected to have been stolen, while in a follow-up search, Gardaí seized a 231 Toyota Landcruiser which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Investigations are ongoing, it was added. 

