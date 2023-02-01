Man believed to be involved in anti-migrant protests arrested in Finglas

Finglas Garda station. A number of people have been threatening to evict gardaí from the station.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 12:53
David Kent and Cormac O'Keeffe

Gardaí have arrested a man at his home in Finglas hours before anti-migrant protests are set to begin in the town. 

The man is believed to be a leading figure in the anti-migrant protest movement and was arrested on Wednesday morning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that he is currently being held at a south Dublin station where he is being questioned under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act of 1939.

It comes as a number of prominent males have led protests that have become increasingly hostile and abusive towards gardaí — with these same people threatening to evict gardaí from Finglas Garda Station on Wednesday evening and to “lock down” main routes in the area.

The protests initially started over renewed attempts by the authorities to use a vacant factory in Finglas to accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

