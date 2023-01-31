Dispute over right-of-way for nearly complete apartment development settled

A settlement has been reached in a High Court dispute over a right-of-way which was to have provided one of two accesses to hundreds of apartments in an advanced stage of construction in Palmerstown village, Dublin.

Developers Randelswood Holdings Ltd have been building more than 250 one-bed and two-bed build-to-rent apartments which are beside the main road to the West at its junction with Kennelsfort Road on the former Vincent Byrne building supplies store/former retail park site in Palmerstown.