Teenager in stable condition after Belfast Botanic Gardens stabbing

A teenager has been stabbed in the legs and groin in Botanic Gardens in Belfast.

Detectives have appealed for information over the incident which occurred at 4pm on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report that an 18-year-old man had been stabbed in each thigh and groin area.

We are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was stabbed in Botanic Gardens earlier this afternoon, Monday January 30th. pic.twitter.com/bdcymAYh9P — Police South Belfast (@PSNIBelfastS) January 30, 2023

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

“The suspect is described as being in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 8ins in height.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the serious assault and who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1246 30/01/23.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: “There is no place for knife crime on our streets.

“Botanic Gardens is heavily used by dog walkers, commuters on bikes and families, and there’s a primary school right beside it, so a violent crime like this happening in broad daylight is sickening and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I have been talking to the police and know a major operation was mounted following this incident, so would urge anyone with any information to please come forward.

“I hope the man who was stabbed makes a full recovery.”