Woman, 50s, and man, 60s, arrested as €528k of cannabis seized from growhouse

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have been arrested after over half a million euro worth of cannabis was seized from a growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Roscommon today.
At approximately 1pm, gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Castlerea conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.
"During the course of this search, a suspected cannabis growhouse was discovered by gardaí," said a Garda spokesperson.
"Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis."
All of the drugs seized is valued at approximately €528,000, pending analysis from Forensic Science Ireland, it was added.
The man and woman were arrested at the scene and are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.