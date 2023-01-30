Woman, 50s, and man, 60s, arrested as €528k of cannabis seized from growhouse

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have been arrested after over half a million euro worth of cannabis was seized from a growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Roscommon today.

At approximately 1pm, gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Castlerea conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.