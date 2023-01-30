Woman, 50s, and man, 60s, arrested as €528k of cannabis seized from growhouse

Investigations are ongoing
Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis.

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 20:07
Rebecca Laffan

A woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have been arrested after over half a million euro worth of cannabis was seized from a growhouse discovered by Gardaí in Roscommon today.

At approximately 1pm, gardaí from the Roscommon Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by gardaí from Castlerea conducted a search of a premises under warrant as part of Operation Tara in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

"During the course of this search, a suspected cannabis growhouse was discovered by gardaí," said a Garda spokesperson.

"Suspected cannabis plants with an estimated value of €288,000 were seized along with approximately €240,000 of processed cannabis."

The man and woman were arrested at the scene and are both currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Limerick man charged with assault in Cork city

