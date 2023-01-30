Dozens of police officers assaulted in Northern Ireland in a week

Dozens of police officers assaulted in Northern Ireland in a week
More than 40 police officers have been assaulted in Northern Ireland in the last week, the chief constable said (PA)
Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 14:04
Rebecca Black, PA

More than 40 police officers have been assaulted in Northern Ireland in the last week, the chief constable said.

A number of officers were left injured following the spate of attacks, with a dislocated shoulder and several broken fingers among injuries reported.

At the weekend, two officers were injured after a car rammed into their police vehicle in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

They had been attempting to halt a suspected uninsured vehicle, but it failed to stop, and instead mounted a footpath before ramming the police car and fleeing across the Irish border.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne (PA)

Those officers were injured and unable to continue with their duties, while the vehicle was put out of action.

On Monday PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne revealed that 43 of his officers have been assaulted in the last seven days across 30 separate incidents.

He tweeted: “Injuries include broken fingers, a dislocated knee and several being spat on.”

Mr Byrne added that to date 18 people have been charged with related offences.

More in this section

Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Mother seeks to stop GAA club from allegedly barring her children from club activities
Girl injured in Cork car crash settles case for €80,000  Girl injured in Cork car crash settles case for €80,000 
Corkman admits to hammer attack that left man with serious head injuries Corkman admits to hammer attack that left man with serious head injuries
policePlace: Northern Ireland
<p>The planning application, which was first submitted in 2018, will revert to the stance it held on June 2021, immediately after An Bord Pleanála’s planning inspector made a submission on the proposal. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Planning application for €600m Galway ring road to be remitted to Bord Pleanála

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s