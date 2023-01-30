First of 1,100 legal actions over mica admitted to fast-track Commercial Court

Couple suing concrete block suppliers, Donegal County Council, and National Standards Authority of Ireland
First of 1,100 legal actions over mica admitted to fast-track Commercial Court

The case is being brought by husband and wife teachers, Liam Ó Dochartaigh and Greinne Bean Uí Dochartaigh, of Urbledreagh, Malin Head, Co Donegal. It will be among five 'pathfinder' or test cases which the court will be first asked to deal with. File picture: Damien Storan

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 15:33
Ann O’Loughlin

The first of at least 1,100 legal actions over the mica controversy has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

The case is being brought by husband and wife teachers, Liam Ó Dochartaigh and Greinne Bean Uí Dochartaigh, of Urbledreagh, Malin Head, Co Donegal. It will be among five "pathfinder" or test cases which the court will be first asked to deal with.

The application for entry of the case into the commercial list first came before Mr Justice Denis McDonald last November when he postponed until January a decision on whether to admit the case to the fast track court.

He said there was a need for case management and for the parties to discuss how it should proceed given the importance of these cases.

On Monday, Robert Fitzpatrick SC, for the Ó Dochartaighs, said following engagement between the sides, it was agreed there should be five pathfinder cases and the Ó Dochartaigh case would be one of them.

The cases will not include a claim for personal injuries as they will have to be taken separately, he said.

In their action, the Ó Dochartaighs are suing Cassidy Brothers Concrete Products Ltd, Buncrana, Co Donegal which supplied blocks used to build their home, which were allegedly not fit for purpose.

They are also suing Donegal County Council as the "market surveillance authority" in relation to construction products. 

They are also suing the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) for allegedly failing to perform its obligations as the national certification body for concrete products supplied by Cassidys.

The NSAI made the application to have the cases admitted to the Commercial Court.

Mr Justice McDonald said it was appropriate to admit the Ó Dochartaigh case to the commercial list so that matters can proceed in an orderly fashion.

He said he was very grateful for all the work done by the parties which "may not be visible but I do appreciate it".

More in this section

Criminal Courts of Justice Jail for man who set fire to homeless hostel that left woman with catastrophic injuries
Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody
Man accused of murdering Bruna Fonseca in Cork further remanded in custody Man accused of murdering Bruna Fonseca in Cork further remanded in custody
#CourtsMica
<p>University of Limerick, which denies the claims, consented on Monday to the Peregrine action being admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court list.</p>

Cork tech recycling firm claims University of Limerick's patent is invalid

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.271 s