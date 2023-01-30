Man charged with murdering Matthew Healy, 89, in Cork hospital further remanded in custody

Case adjourned for two weeks to await DPP directions
Dylan Magee was informed by Judge Olann Kelleher that he was remanded in custody for a fortnight and he replied, 'OK'. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:21
Liam Heylin

Dylan Magee, 30, from Churchfield appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court on Monday charged with murdering an 89-year-old patient at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork in the early hours of Sunday, January 22.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said a two-week adjournment of the case was required. 

“We are awaiting DPP directions. My application is for a remand in custody until February 13 to appear by video link on that date.” 

Defence solicitor Aoife Buttimer consented to that application. 

The accused was informed by Judge Olann Kelleher that he was remanded in custody for a fortnight and he replied, “OK”.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor arrested Dylan Magee, of 30 Churchfield Green, Cork, following the investigation into the death of Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old retired farmer and widower from Berrings, Co Cork, who died following an incident at the hospital on Sunday morning, January 22. Mr Healy was a patient in the hospital at the time.

Det Garda O’Connor formally cautioned the accused man that he did not have to say anything but that whatever he might say would be taken down and given in evidence. He made no reply after caution.

The charge states that on January 22 at Room 2, St Joseph’s Ward, Mercy University Hospital, he did murder Matthew Healy, contrary to Common Law.

