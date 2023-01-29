Cork woman charged with trademark breaches after €3k of clothing seized from her home

A 43-year-old Cork woman was arrested and brought to court charged with trademark breaches in respect of an alleged stash of €3,000 worth of clothing seized at her home in 2021.

It is alleged that the goods included Adidas-styled sports gear, including Manchester United and Celtic football club gear, as well as goods appearing to bear the Under Armour logo.

Sergeant Damian McNamara arrested Sinead Leahy, of 1 The Orchards, Pouladuff Road, Togher, Cork, and brought her before Cork District Court.

She was charged with two counts contrary to Section 92 of the Trademarks Act 1996. Both charges related to clothing allegedly found at her home on October 4, 2021.

She is accused that she did sell/offer for sale goods, namely Under Armour brand vests, T-shirts, pants, jackets, and shorts, variously for men and women, bearing a mark identical to or nearly resembling a trademark to goods labelled Under Armour, when not entitled to use the mark in relation to the goods in question or authorised by a person who was so entitled.

The second charge is expressed in similar terms in respect of Adidas shorts, running tops, Celtic football club kit, Manchester United football club kit and training kit, bearing a a mark identical to or nearly resembling the Adidas trade mark.

She made no reply to the charges after caution.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that the case could proceed at district court level. Judge Olann Kelleher agreed when he heard an outline of the allegations.

Sergeant Damian McNamara said: “We would be alleging Ms Leahy was in possession of counterfeit clothing with a total combined value of €3,000 on October 4 2021.”

Sergeant Lyons asked the witness if it was alleged that the property was for the purpose of selling and he replied that it was.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, applied for a copy of the prosecution statements.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until February 22 for that purpose.

Mr Burke was appointed on free legal aid when he told the judge the defendant was on family allowance social welfare.