Corkman on pedal bike and wearing balaclava robbed off-licence at knifepoint

An armed raider on a pedal cycle robbed an off-licence while wearing a balaclava and carrying a knife and he then cycled to the grounds of UCC where he changed his clothes and counted the money.

These were the allegations made against Keith Coleman during an application for bail at Cork District Court.

He was arrested last Friday and brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court the following day, where there was no application for bail.

Keith Coleman, of 7 St Finbarr’s Road, off Gillabbey Street, Cork, has now made his first application for bail in the case.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy objected to bail based on the seriousness of the charge against the 33-year-old.

It was alleged that after 7.30pm on January 5, he went to the Carry-Out on Gilabbey Street, Cork, wearing a balaclava, and that he produced a knife, putting a member of staff in fear and demanding cash.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy said there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused based on factors including the seriousness of the alleged offence.

Det Garda Healy said the charge related to an alleged robbery at 7.45pm at the Carry-Out off-licence on Gillabbey Street, Cork, on Thursday, January 5.

The detective alleged: “He produced a knife and demanded money, putting the member of staff in fear. He got €350 and fled with it.

“The evidence is strong. The entire robbery is captured on CCTV. He was wearing a balaclava. CCTV shows that he arrived and leaves on a pedal cycle.

“Further CCTV was harvested 500m away on the grounds of UCC, where it is alleged that he changes his clothes and discards the knife and clothing and leaves on the pedal bike.

“CCTV shows that he enters UCC at Connaught Avenue and on the grounds of UCC he counts out the money.

“DNA analysis was carried out on the discarded clothing. He made full admissions. He is well known to staff at the off-licence. He admitted he is in the throes of an addiction to heroin and that has wrecked his life.”

Det Garda Healy’s evidence of the accused having a substantial drugs debt was disputed by the accused. He said he had a €350 drugs debt and this was paid by him in its entirety and he owed no more than that.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the accused would comply with any bail conditions required of him.

Keith Coleman said: “I will show up any time, whenever I am supposed to.”

Sergeant John Kelleher put it to the accused man: “You had it all planned out, you had a change of clothes nearby.”

Keith Coleman replied: “I wasn’t really thinking straight.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said after hearing evidence from the prosecution and the defence: “Before the court is Keith Coleman. He admits to being involved in a robbery while armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava… He changed his clothes etc afterwards. He disputes he has any debt now. It is a serious offence. I remand him in custody until February 8.”