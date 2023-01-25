Cork gardaí bring further charges against man accused of having €120k of cocaine

A 22-year-old man accused of having a €120,000 stash of cocaine at a house in Cork was formally charged with a new count in relation to alleged drug-dealing and he was also charged with money-laundering.
Detective Garda Patrick O’Sullivan formally arrested Mohammed Adeagbo of Highfield, Ballincollig, County Cork, and brought him before Cork District Court.
The first of the new charges alleged that on April 25, 2022, at his home in Ballincollig he had cocaine for sale or supply at a time when its street value exceeded €13,000. This charge on conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there are exceptional circumstances.
He is also accused of a money-laundering charge which states that on April 22, 2022, at the address at Highfield Park that he possessed the proceeds of criminal conduct, namely €1,530 in cash, while knowing that it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.
Other related drugs charges were brought against him previously. Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment.
Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said a book of evidence would be needed. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until March 1 for that purpose.