Police issue appeal over missing prisoners

A manhunt is under way for two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder.

Gardaí and the PSNI have been in contact in relation to the escaped prisoners.

Alison McDonagh, 49, and Stephen McParland, 54, were spotted together at Lanyon Place station in Belfast after absconding from the prison service.

They were seen at the railway station at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

Police said they believe the pair are in each other’s company.

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating two prisoners who are currently unlawfully at large (PSNI/PA)

McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004, and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes.

She has two tattoos including the words “mum” and “dad” on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

McParland is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct holdalls.

A PSNI spokesperson said despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23,” they said.

“We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.”