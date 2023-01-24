'I will bite your f***ing nose off', man told garda arresting him for breach of barring order

A man arrested for putting his former partner in fear at her home made threats to a member of An Garda Síochána that he would bite his nose off.

The accused man also made threats of a violent and sexual nature against the garda in respect of his wife and mother.

The defendant gave evidence during the private in camera hearing at Cork District Court and apologised to the garda, saying he did not mean it.

The parties to the case cannot be identified as it relates to an alleged breach of the Domestic Violence Act.

When charged, the accused man said to the arresting guard: “I will rape your wife, I will f*** your mother, I will bite your f***ing nose off.”

The complainant said she was in fear of her former partner and said her home was the only place he could go and that if he got bail he would come back to her home.

He is going to get out of his head. My daughter will not stay at home because of him. He is going to kill someone — kill himself or kill me, even, because he doesn’t know what he is doing.

"He needs to be in a psychiatric ward, fully sedated. I asked him to go to hospital a thousand times. I cannot cope with it anymore. I want him to get help and no one seems to be doing it,” the complainant said, as she wept in the witness box.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said: “The main concern is that you are going to go back to the house and put them in fear.”

The accused replied: “I will stay away from her. I want this to be over. I need treatment. I am on a waiting list. I won’t look at her again. I suffer very badly from my mental health and anxiety.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said in a cross-examination of the accused: “The injured party is afraid of what you will do to her.”

He replied: “I won’t darken her door.”

His former partner spoke up from the body of the courtroom, which was cleared of everyone except those directly involved in the case, and said: “But you will.”

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for seven days: “He admits frightening the life out of this woman who has a barring order. If courts do not protect people with barring orders, the people who need them cannot have confidence in the courts.”