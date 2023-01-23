Cork woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for two latest shoplifting offences

Accused stole €154 worth of clothing from Next on Opera Lane, Cork, and €10 worth of property from EuroGiant on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, court heard
Cork woman with 225 previous convictions jailed for two latest shoplifting offences

Accused was jailed for eight months and sentence will run concurrently with a longer prison term imposed on her for similar offences late last year. File picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 23 Jan, 2023 - 20:00
Liam Heylin

A Cork woman with 225 previous convictions has been jailed for eight months for her two latest shoplifting offences.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that Julianne O’Farrell, of Marble Hall Park, Douglas, Cork, had 225 previous convictions including 65 for theft and numerous other theft-related charges.

The 31-year-old appeared in court by video link from prison, where a plea of guilty was entered to two counts of shoplifting.

Garda Karen O’Leary charged the defendant with stealing €154 worth of clothing from Next on Opera Lane, Cork, on November 21, 2022.

Garda Lorraine O’Donovan charged the same woman with shoplifting at EuroGiant on Oliver Plunkett St, Cork, on December 19 last year, where €10 worth of property was taken.

Sergeant Davis said in both cases the property was never recovered and the stores were at a loss for the stolen goods.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly, said: “Unfortunately, the 31-year-old is well-known to the court. She has been attending for residential treatment for her difficulties. But she fell back into addiction and into her offending behaviour. She is not offering any excuses. She has been in custody since Christmas Eve.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the eight-month sentence and said the stolen property would never be recovered by the stores.

The sentence will run concurrently with a longer prison term imposed on her for similar offences late last year.

More in this section

Judge dismisses legal fees appeal in Cork dog attack case Judge dismisses legal fees appeal in Cork dog attack case
Publican wants court to overturn council's decision to acquire Limerick city property Publican wants court to overturn council's decision to acquire Limerick city property
Criminal Courts of Justice Man repeatedly raped woman he met on dating website after giving false name
#CourtsPlace: Cork
<p>The sergeant cited the seriousness of the incident and alleged the accused was caught red-handed assaulting an officer on duty. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Forklift driver accused of leaving garda with 'lasting deformities' to his finger granted bail

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s