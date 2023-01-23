Four men charged over tampering with horse microchips and passports

Four men have appeared in court charged in connection with an ongoing Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation probe into organised deception and fraudulent practices relating to the tampering of identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter.

It is alleged the four men conspired to defraud Emerald Isle Foods Limited through a scheme to alter the identity of horses contrary to common law.

Garda Brian Dunne of the GNBCI told the court he had arrested and charged one of the accused men, James Derwin.

Mr Derwin, of Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath, is accused of conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law, deception, possession of a false instrument, using a false instrument and the breach of an EU directive in relation to the regulation of the equine industry.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on dates between December 2017 and June 2019 at Emerald Isle Limited, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Garda Dunne told Kilkenny District Court he had no objection to bail on the condition the accused would not associate with any of the co-accused, James Mee, Derek Nolan, Philip O'Neill, and another named person who was not before the court.

The court heard the DPP had directed trial on indictment. Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €10,000, on the condition he does not associate directly or indirectly with the co-accused men and another named man, to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 27 for the service of a book of evidence.

Detective Sergeant Michelle Gillick of the GNBCI gave evidence she had arrested and charged James Mee, Clonee, Co Leitrim, with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law and of deception on dates between December 2017 and June 2019 at Emerald Isle Limited, Thomastown.

The sergeant told the court she had no objection to bail on condition the accused would not associate with any of the co-accused and another named person who was not before the court.

The court heard the DPP had directed trial on indictment. Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €10,000, on the condition he does not associate directly or indirectly with the co-accused men and another named man, to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 27, 2023 for the service of a book of evidence.

Det Sgt Gillick also gave evidence she had arrested and charged Derek Nolan of Athleague, Co Roscommon, with conspiracy to defraud contrary to common law, possession of a false instrument and the breach of an EU regulation in relation to the regulation of the equine industry.

The court heard the DPP had directed trial on indictment. Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €10,000, on the condition he does not associate directly or indirectly with the co-accused men and another named man, to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 27 for the service of a book of evidence.

Detective Garda Michelle Keogan of the GNBCI gave evidence of arresting and charging Philip O'Neill, Boyle, Co Roscommon, with conspiracy to defraud, deception, possession of a false instrument, the use of a false instrument and the breach of an EU regulation in relation to the regulation of the equine industry.

The court heard the DPP had directed trial on indictment.

Judge Geraldine Carthy remanded the defendant on bail on his own bond of €10,000, on the condition he does not associate directly or indirectly with the co-accused men and another named man, to appear before Kilkenny District Court on March 27, 2023 for the service of a book of evidence.