Tougher sanctions pledged after Garda had part of finger 'ripped off' in attack

Tougher sanctions are planned for those who attack frontline workers after a garda had part of his finger “ripped off” during a vicious attack in Dublin on Saturday.

The injured garda is receiving care and is currently awaiting further consultant care for his injury, according to Garda Representative Association (GRA) representative Damien McCarthy.

“It's a very horrific injury but at the moment we will have a further update in relation to his condition. It is quite serious,” Mr McCarthy said.

Attacks towards members of An Garda Síochána are on the rise, he added.

There were more than 260 serious attacks on gardaí last year, which required hospital admission and included broken bones, dislocated shoulders, and open wounds requiring surgery.

“There has been a real societal change in terms of aggression and attacks towards members of the Garda Síochána, and (Saturday) is a prime example; Broad daylight, vicious attack.”

“This, and other issues, now that are affecting guards have to be addressed,” he told RTÉ.

“Never before in our 100-year history have we seen so many resignations within the Garda Síochána, and the promised recruitment campaigns have failed, and failed miserably for our members.”

Mandatory sentences

Tánaiste Michael Martin condemned the attack “unreservedly".

“We will be bringing in stronger legislation, which will be debated in the house in the coming weeks, in terms of stronger and much stronger sentences, mandatory sentences, for those who attack or harm members of An Garda Síochána.”

“We will also engage with the representative bodies,” he said, adding that the Government will give “pretty strong consideration” to establishing a taskforce to look at assaults on gardaí but also other frontline members, such as transport workers and bus drivers.

“We do need to reflect on that. We have to root out any sense that there is any leniency in regard to attacks on An Garda Síochána.”