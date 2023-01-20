Cork store worker  'genuinely scared' when 'inoffensive man' followed her around shop

Accused shouted at woman in an aggressive manner: ‘What are you looking at? Do you have a problem?’ and then began staring at her through the window of the store, court heard
Cork store worker  'genuinely scared' when 'inoffensive man' followed her around shop

Judge said: 'He cannot behave like that. It is not fair to people doing their job', and ordered accused to do 150 hours' community service.

Fri, 20 Jan, 2023 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

An “inoffensive man” who put a young woman in fear by following her around the shop where she worked in Cork city centre has been ordered to do community service work to avoid going to jail.

Colm Daly, 52, of 22 Fairfield Square, Farranree, Cork, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour on the occasion. His solicitor, Shane Collins-Daly said: “He accepts he put this lady in fear.” 

Sergeant John Kelleher said it happened on November 5, 2021, at Holland & Barrett on St Patrick’s Street, Cork.

“On November 11, 2021, a staff member reported to gardaí that at approximately 2.30pm, Colm Daly entered the store.

“A woman working at the shop recognised him as someone who had caused issues in the store on previous occasions and she decided to monitor him.

“It would appear that Mr Daly took exception to this and left the store, walking out on to St Patrick’s Street. The member of staff and the defendant made eye contact and this appeared to anger him more.

“He shouted at her in an aggressive manner, ‘What are you looking at? Do you have a problem?’ “Mr Daly eventually stopped shouting but he began staring at her through the window of the store.

“He began to follow her, staring in the window at her all the while as she moved about the store. This lasted for about a minute before the member of staff left the shop to report this incident to her manager. 

"She alleged that during this incident she felt genuinely scared. She stated that she felt very threatened by Mr Daly’s behaviour to the point where she had to report the incident to her manager.” 

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had three previous convictions for engaging in threatening behaviour and 16 for theft, among other convictions.

Mr Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the accused told him he had an issue with another member of staff at a different branch of the same company and it was his view that this person alerted staff in St Patrick’s Street to his presence.

“He is very apologetic. He took exception to someone else’s behaviour — not this lady’s. He presents as an a very inoffensive man,” the solicitor said.

At this submission, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I am not arguing with you but he has 58 previous convictions.” 

The judge said: “He cannot behave like that. It is not fair to people doing their job.” 

The judge said the accused could do a community service order of 150 hours.

More in this section

Four Courts, Dublin 'Traumatised' Dublin 4 couple had to abandon beautiful new home over noise from next door
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Finglas man facing drug-dealing charge ordered to stay out of Cork except for court hearings
Farmer died a day after routine hernia operation, court told Farmer died a day after routine hernia operation, court told
#CourtsPlace: Cork
FILE PHOTO The High Court has seen four cases brought against the State from women sent to give birth in Mother and Baby homes.

No rise in jail term for Waterford woman over manslaughter of her own new-born baby

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s